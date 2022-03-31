D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Trading Down 0.2%

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.43). Approximately 23,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 56,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262.50 ($3.44).
D4T4 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 282.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 321.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.37 million and a PE ratio of 31.19.
D4t4 Solutions Company Profile (LON:D4T4)
D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.
See Also
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.