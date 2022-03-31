Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.12 and last traded at $37.10. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24.

Get Dacotah Banks alerts:

About Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Dacotah Banks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing, and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dacotah Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacotah Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.