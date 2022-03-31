Dan Christman Sells 15,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 209,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,775,907. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,261,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,257,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.