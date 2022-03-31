Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BN. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.00 ($72.53) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.63 ($63.32).

Shares of BN stock traded down €1.03 ($1.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €50.81 ($55.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.57. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($79.26).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

