Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Brokerages predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) will post $2.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the highest is $2.56 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $9.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Cowen cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,404. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

