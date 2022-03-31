DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of DCP opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,316 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $217,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the third quarter worth $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,054,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 111,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

