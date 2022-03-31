Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the lowest is ($1.11). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

DCPH opened at $9.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.56. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 33,186 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,057,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,183,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,595,000 after buying an additional 139,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.