DEEPSPACE Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $148,146.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

