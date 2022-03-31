DeFi Bids Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week (BID)

DeFi Bids (BID) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $290,663.24 and $389.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00037138 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00107359 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,422,920 coins and its circulating supply is 22,963,621 coins. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

