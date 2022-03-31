Desjardins Comments on BRP Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Sunday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.70. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

