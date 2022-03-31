Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) to Hold

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CVS. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.26. The stock had a trading volume of 361,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.39. The firm has a market cap of $134.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,487,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

