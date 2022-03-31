Diamond (DMD) Market Cap Reaches $7.05 Million

Diamond (DMD) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Diamond has a market cap of $7.05 million and $15,725.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00004294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001658 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00042568 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,674,432 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.