Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 205,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Ally by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 124,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

