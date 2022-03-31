Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $336.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $334.80 million to $338.20 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $95.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 253.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPS. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

APPS traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,870. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,281,000 after purchasing an additional 265,537 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 240.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,125,000 after buying an additional 4,470,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,203,000 after buying an additional 41,504 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 13.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,169,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,164,000 after buying an additional 249,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 36,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

