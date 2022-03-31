DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 944,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Shares of DRTT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.42. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,146. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $121.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $42.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.20 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 60.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DRTT shares. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 353,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 84,812 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,661,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 932,612 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

