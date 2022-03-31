Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

Shares of DFS opened at $113.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,266,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

