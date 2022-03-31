Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Lowered to $127.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.47.

NYSE DFS traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $111.72. 18,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,917. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.74.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,166,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 544,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

