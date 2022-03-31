Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 3,553 shares.The stock last traded at $27.99 and had previously closed at $27.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.