Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.390-$11.594 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.50.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $4.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.63. 2,164,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.85.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dollar General by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

