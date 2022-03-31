Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$71.19 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$51.50 and a 52 week high of C$71.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The company has a market cap of C$21.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.40.

In other news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

DOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.00.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

