Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$75.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.17.

Dollarama stock traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$71.62. 407,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,129. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$66.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$21.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.61. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$51.50 and a 12-month high of C$72.37.

In other Dollarama news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

