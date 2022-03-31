DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 22,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $2,404,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $118.23 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.41. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of -85.06 and a beta of -0.16.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DoorDash by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,824,000 after buying an additional 1,218,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in DoorDash by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after buying an additional 4,074,501 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,733,000 after buying an additional 791,912 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,075,000 after buying an additional 2,213,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

