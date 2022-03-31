Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Down 4.6% on Insider Selling

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 31,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 503,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Specifically, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 308,200 shares of company stock worth $4,438,994 over the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,658,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,119,000 after purchasing an additional 53,198 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 83,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 500,378 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 18,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

