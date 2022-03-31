Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 12,186 Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter valued at $7,092,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 31.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 288,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 14.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,048,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 133,794 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,569,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 123,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $189,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PXLW opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.22. Pixelworks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PXLW shares. Colliers Securities upgraded Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pixelworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

