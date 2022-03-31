Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $50,000 Investment in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Neonode in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neonode by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Neonode stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Neonode Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $83.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.36.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 56.96% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

