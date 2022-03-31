Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Shares Down 0.7%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. 11,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 51,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

Get Doubleview Gold alerts:

Doubleview Gold Company Profile (OTC:DBLVF)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in British Columbia. The firm’s projects include Hat Copper-Gold, Red Spring Copper Gold Silver and Zinc project, and Mt. Milligan North Property. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.