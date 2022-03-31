Douglas B. Hansen Purchases 1,000 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE FCPT opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

About Four Corners Property Trust (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.