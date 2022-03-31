Douglas B. Hansen Purchases 1,000 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE FCPT opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FCPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
