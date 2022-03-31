Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $807.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $47.85.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $152.95 million during the quarter. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $40,291.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $91,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 850,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 664,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after buying an additional 142,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics (Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

