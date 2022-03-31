Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dover in a research report issued on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.46.

Shares of DOV opened at $160.58 on Tuesday. Dover has a twelve month low of $135.68 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 126.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Dover by 308.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Dover by 20.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

