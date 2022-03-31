Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Receives $925.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $925.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on DRXGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 750 ($9.82) to GBX 925 ($12.12) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS:DRXGF opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

