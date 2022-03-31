DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DTE. Argus boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $132.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $132.73.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

