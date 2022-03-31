Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Duck Creek Technologies updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.12. 1,244,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,134. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.50, a PEG ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $12,470,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

