DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €43.00 by UBS Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) received a €43.00 ($47.25) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.10 ($57.25) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.20 ($48.57).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.70 ($0.77) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €33.82 ($37.16). 71,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €27.66 ($30.40) and a 52 week high of €41.88 ($46.02).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

