DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.79

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.79 and traded as low as $10.09. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 41,697 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KSM)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
