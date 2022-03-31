DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.79

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.79 and traded as low as $10.09. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 41,697 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

