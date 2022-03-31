DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in DXC Technology by 59.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.63. 1,466,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,939. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.24.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

