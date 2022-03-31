Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 6,569 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $871,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 150,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 61,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MARA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Shares of MARA opened at $29.56 on Thursday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.94 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. Analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

