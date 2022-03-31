Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $92,000 in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,337 shares of company stock worth $1,132,236 in the last three months.

NASDAQ QSI opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47. Quantum-Si incorporated has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $14.17.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

