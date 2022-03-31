e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ELF. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,546 shares of company stock worth $1,621,269 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,758,000 after buying an additional 156,322 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 427,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 121,148 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

