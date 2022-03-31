Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock Position Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

NYSE EXP opened at $130.80 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

