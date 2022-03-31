East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $81.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average is $81.63. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,196,000 after purchasing an additional 236,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 24.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.