Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.18

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.18 and traded as high as $37.87. Ebix shares last traded at $37.59, with a volume of 249,883 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBIX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ebix in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.57.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Ebix had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 135,254 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

