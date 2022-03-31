eBoost (EBST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $20.00

eBoost (EBST) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $585,386.23 and $20.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.64 or 0.00270647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00012976 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001408 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001458 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

