Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on the stock.

Shares of ECO traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 36.50 ($0.48). 54,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,778. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Eco has a 1 year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 43.40 ($0.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £73.98 million and a P/E ratio of -37.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.84.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.