Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on the stock.
Shares of ECO traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 36.50 ($0.48). 54,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,778. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Eco has a 1 year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 43.40 ($0.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £73.98 million and a P/E ratio of -37.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.84.
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (Get Rating)
