ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69). Approximately 10,776 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 4,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £5.30 million and a PE ratio of -19.63.

About ECSC Group (LON:ECSC)

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection & Response, and Vendor Products.

