ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69). Approximately 10,776 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 4,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.74).
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £5.30 million and a PE ratio of -19.63.
About ECSC Group (LON:ECSC)
