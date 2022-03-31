Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39.

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Edap Tms by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edap Tms Company Profile (Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

