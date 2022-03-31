Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $220.64

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.64 ($2.89) and traded as low as GBX 218.78 ($2.87). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 226 ($2.96), with a volume of 1,555,355 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £913.17 million and a P/E ratio of 5.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 220.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 274.11.

In other Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £9,585 ($12,555.67).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

