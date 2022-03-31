Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $79.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Edison International traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $69.68, with a volume of 16687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.46.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EIX. Argus boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Edison International by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

About Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.