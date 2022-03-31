Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Down to $236.82

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $236.82, but opened at $223.00. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $216.95, with a volume of 6,209 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 721.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

