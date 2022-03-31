Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EGO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

NYSE:EGO opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4,850.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 297,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 73.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 530,401 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 4,734.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,825,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after buying an additional 1,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 15.6% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,306,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after buying an additional 3,016,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

