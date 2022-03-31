Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (ASX:EAI) Insider Buys A$163,068.04 in Stock

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (ASX:EAI – Get Rating) insider Sam Brougham purchased 180,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$163,068.04 ($122,607.55).
Sam Brougham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Sam Brougham purchased 219,494 shares of Ellerston Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.04 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$229,151.74 ($172,294.54).
